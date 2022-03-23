TORONTO and ZUG, Switzerland, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PatSnap, a global leader in innovation intelligence, and Evalueserve, a leading provider of product-led solutions that accelerate decision-making, announced a partnership to provide a decision-centric intelligence solution based on the patent and scientific literature search and analysis.
Combining PatSnap's deep patent and scientific literature and industry information with Evalueserve's Searchstream product and related services, this partnership represents a new era in AI-driven innovation intelligence for executives and innovators.
Together, the two companies will enable deeper analysis and faster decision-making for research and development (R&D), intellectual property (IP), and innovation professionals. As part of the partnership, PatSnap will have early access to Searchstream during its final development phase and upon release. As a result, PatSnap users can perform expedited patentability, novelty, invalidity, and opposition searches in minutes rather than days.
The PatSnap-Evalueserve partnership also addresses the market need for near real-time decision support across industries and technologies. The partnership will leverage the combined strengths of PatSnap and Evalueserve to help companies understand their competitive landscape, move to market faster, and make more informed business decisions.
"PatSnap's already strong global patent information and AI solutions serve tens of thousands of innovators every day," said Jeff Tiong, PatSnap's Founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Evalueserve makes sense for our customers who need that extra step to come to a decision."
"Our domain-specific AI solutions for the IP and R&D market were created for innovation teams using the experience of our 350 subject matter experts. Searchstream is our newest breakthrough product that allows users around the world to access refined patent searches in near real-time," said Rigvi Chevala, Evalueserve's chief technology officer (CTO). "PatSnap's mission of helping innovators make faster, more informed decisions is a natural fit for Searchstream."
About PatSnap
Founded in 2007, PatSnap is the company behind the world's leading innovation intelligence platform. PatSnap is used by more than 10,000 customers in over 50 countries around the world to access market, technology, and competitive intelligence as well as patent insights needed to take products from ideation to commercialization. Customers are innovators across multiple industry sectors, including agriculture and chemicals, consumer goods, food and beverage, life sciences, automotive, oil and gas, professional services, aviation and aerospace, and education. PatSnap's team of 700+ employees work from its global headquarters in Singapore, London, and Toronto. To learn more about how PatSnap is improving the way companies innovate, visit http://www.patsnap.com.
About Evalueserve
Evalueserve is a global company at the forefront of using product-led solutions to enhance and accelerate decision-making throughout enterprises. More than 30% of the Fortune 1000, including more than 25,000 platform users, rely on Evalueserve to develop unique solutions that combine AI-driven platforms with the skillset of over 4,500 domain experts. Evalueserve is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Learn more at evalueserve.com.
