SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paubox continues to lead the HIPAA compliant email industry in two categories of the G2 Spring 2021 Report: Best Email Encryption Software and Best HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software.
Paubox tops all HIPAA compliant messaging software vendors in total customer reviews on G2 with 156 reviews, 90% more than its nearest competitor. Paubox also has a G2 score of 4.9 out of 5 stars.
Paubox also earned G2 badges for:
-Best Meets Requirements (Overall, Mid-Market)
-Best Results (Overall)
-Best Relationship (Overall, Small Business)
-Best Support (Overall, Small Business, Mid-Market)
-Best Usability (Overall, Mid-Market)
-Easiest Admin (Overall)
-Easiest Setup (Mid-Market)
-Easiest to Do Business With (Overall, Mid-Market)
-Easiest to Use (Overall, Mid-Market)
-High Performer (Mid-Market)
-Highest User Adoption (Mid-Market)
-Leader (Overall, Small Business)
-Momentum Leader (Overall)
-Most Implementable (Overall)
-Users Love Us (Overall)
-Users Most Likely to Recommend (Overall)
Paubox highlights in the G2 Spring 2021 report include:
Best Email Encryption Software
-Paubox ranks #1 for highest rated
-Paubox ranks #1 as easiest to use
-Paubox ranks #1 for its free trial version
-Paubox ranks #1 in popularity
-Paubox ranks #1 in customer satisfaction
Best HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software
-Paubox ranks #1 for highest rated
-Paubox ranks #1 as easiest to use
-Paubox ranks #1 for its free trial version
-Paubox ranks #1 in popularity
-Paubox ranks #1 in customer satisfaction
"The G2 Spring 2021 report reinforces our leadership position in the HIPAA compliant email space," said Hoala Greevy, Founder CEO of Paubox. "Paubox allows providers and patients to securely communicate without the friction of portals, app downloads, and plugins. Coupled with our HITRUST CSF certification, customers can trust Paubox to provide them with seamless, secure, and compliant email solutions."
About Paubox
Paubox provides secure email for modern healthcare. Right out of the box. Offering HITRUST CSF certified solutions, customers can trust Paubox to provide them with seamless, secure, HIPAA compliant email products.
