CAMPBELL, Calif., Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During his tenure as CEO, Indaco restructured Amulet's sales organization and set-in-motion a sales development program for the company. He was also vital in initiating the rebranding effort to establish Amulet as the User Experience leader in the embedded systems industry.
"I have truly enjoyed my time at Amulet for these past 10 years," said Indaco. "It's been a privilege to lead as CEO into my retirement years. I will miss the day-to-day interactions with colleagues and customers, but I know these friendships will continue well into the future."
Before joining Amulet, Indaco was the Executive Vice President of worldwide sales at Achronix, where he was instrumental in securing VC funding and establishing their sales channel. He was equally successful in his role at Actel, serving as Vice President of worldwide sales.
Proceeding Indaco's decision to retire, Ken Klask, who is currently the CTO of Amulet, will become the new President and CEO.
"It's been a pleasure working with Paul -- I'm very happy for him. I definitely learned a lot from working with him and have gained a friend for life. He will be missed." said Ken. "It's also an exciting time, because things are becoming more intelligent and more connected," Ken continued. "There's huge opportunity for Amulet to leverage its expertise in UX and Embedded Systems design to any product -- even if it doesn't have a touch screen"
About Amulet Technologies:
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in California, Amulet Technologies is a leader in embedded graphical user interface solutions. Amulet's IP in its hardware and software have simplified the product development cycle for clients all over the world. Amulet has taken its 20 years of experience and expertise and evolved into the UX leader in the embedded industry; shifting its focus onto crafting the best User Experience for any kind of product. Visit http://amulettechnologies.com for more information.
