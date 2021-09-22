SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paul Mueller Company invites visitors to view its new package chiller at the World Dairy Expo held September 28 to October 2, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. The MAXXimizer™ L-40 package chiller on display, suitable for both large traditional and robotic dairy farms, features a precharged plug-and-play design, cloud connectivity, and readily available parts for the convenience of dairy farmers.
"Our desire with this chiller was to ease the daily burdens experienced by dairy producers," says Chris Ancipink, Paul Mueller Company Product Manager. "Farmers benefit from remote, real-time access to refrigeration system data, including advanced alerts and downloadable diagnostic reports. Simple installation and the use of existing components available at our Mueller®-certified dealer locations allow for a quick startup and easy equipment maintenance down the road."
Each MAXXimizer L-40 package chiller houses four E-Star® HiPerForm® condensing units, delivering more energy efficiency than standard direct expansion refrigeration systems. An automatic redundant pump control helps prevent costly downtime, while a single-configuration circulation pump helps reduce glycol water and refrigerant usage requirements.
"Dairy farmers deserve a product that keeps their business running efficiently. High functioning and low maintenance, we anticipate this chiller will be very well received in the market. Dairy producers will get their money back, and more, out of this chiller," says Rick McClenning, National Sales Manager of Dairy Farm Equipment.
Paul Mueller Company, headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, has manufacturing and sales operations in Iowa, The Netherlands, and Vietnam. Paul Mueller Company employees build innovative processing equipment for dairy farms and a wide variety of other applications in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical facilities worldwide. For more information about Paul Mueller Company products, visit paulmueller.com.
