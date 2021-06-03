STAMFORD, Conn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReferWell, a fast-growing health technology company providing quality and risk adjustment solutions for payers, today announced that industry veteran Paul R. Garrett has joined the company in a new role focused on helping Medicare Advantage, Dual-Eligible and ACA plans find solutions that drive CMS reimbursements by improving member experience, raising Star ratings and enhancing risk adjustment practices.
As Vice President of Health Plan Sales, Paul will accelerate the company's client acquisition across new payer and value-based care prospects, nationally.
"Recent changes in how CMS awards Star ratings make it critical for plans to focus on solutions that raise their scores in operational categories like CAHPS and HEDIS," said Garrett. "Getting members to their annual wellness visits and care gap appointments, improving access to care, reducing wait time to receiving care and enhancing care coordination have never been more important."
Paul brings to the ReferWell team more than 27 years of health care industry experience with a focus on health plans and health technology. As a leader in sales, marketing and operations, he has delivered quality, performance-based programs and consultative guidance to key national accounts.
"ReferWell's expertise in driving care transitions and helping provider networks run efficiently makes it effortless for health plans to book more member appointments, increase member compliance with scheduled visits by 60% or more, close the referral loop twice as often and stop chart chasing," said Vytas Kisielius, ReferWell CEO. "Members benefit from a better experience and outcomes, while plans benefit from greater CMS reimbursement—incentives that could result in tens of millions of dollars per year."
To explore the challenges health plans are solving nationwide with ReferWell, click here.
About ReferWell:
ReferWell is a New York-area health technology company driving efficient care transitions through the last mile so that patients stay well, health plans improve quality and provider networks better manage value. With our unique blend of an EMR-agnostic technology platform and operational support, our solutions help clients raise revenue by reducing leakage, improving Star ratings and getting more members appropriately risk adjusted.
We specialize in integrating networks of providers across various EMRs to improve referral flows; scheduling patient appointments at the point of care or call to gain access and increase patient follow through; cleansing directory data and optimizing provider search to better manage value; and enhancing loop closure with operational support to improve outcomes for provider networks and payers covering nearly 5 million member lives.
