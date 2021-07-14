NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aiera, the leading financial event access & monitoring company, announces the release of its latest advancement: the ability to pause, rewind, and return to live on earnings events (or any other Wall Street event, for that matter) just as one would interact with after-the-fact published audio recordings.
Before Aiera, analysts and financial professionals would have to wait until after the event for the published transcript & an official audio recording to be released. If a listener needed clarity on anything that was said during a call, there was no option. Now, on the other hand, if a listener mishears a statement or joins the call late, instant access to all the audio & transcription is available, allowing the listener to quickly catch-up in time. Additionally, topic highlights on what's being discussed and deviations in speaker sentiment are signaled.
The idea may sound simple, but this new feature marks a technological milestone for the role of live audio in the financial world.
"While the ability to rewind live audio and video is not new for streaming platforms, like YouTube, this technology has not been available for events hosted on a conference call or webcast, as most financial events are. This medium presents many additional technical challenges in order to do so," says Bryan Healey, co-founder and CTO of Aiera. "To do this, we must first dial into a call or capture a webcast, neither of which is easy, in order to retrieve a real-time audio stream of the event. Then, that audio stream must be transcoded into a streaming format that can support rewind. The big challenge is achieving all this while keeping latency low enough to be at (or near) real-time," said Kevin LaFlamme, Aiera's Director of Engineering & Technical Lead on this project.
Aiera's Live Audio Control marks yet another advancement in a series of launches designed to enhance the live Wall Street event experience for investment professionals, corporate development teams, and sales orgs. The feature itself supports Aiera's ongoing mission of enabling users to distill a universe of management commentary into actionable data across earnings calls, conference presentations, news & media, regulatory filings, and more.
"The architectural changes that support this new audio control set a foundation for future audio advancements, including tonality scoring, speaker identification, and much more," said Ken Sena, co-founder and CEO of Aiera.
About Aiera:
Aiera is the only LIVE event monitoring & financial search platform covering all available Wall Street events, providing real-time transcription, one-click audio, DVR-style live audio controls, smart document search, dynamic alerts, and seamless team collaboration via bookmarks and note-taking. Aiera covers over 40,000 investor conferences and earnings events annually (with a 95%+ live connection rate), spanning more than 10,000 global equities; all accessible via desktop, mobile app, API, and/or iFrame. Aiera is backed by Flybridge Capital Partners, Fin Venture Capital, Macquarie Group, Citi Markets FinTech Investments, and Franklin Templeton.
