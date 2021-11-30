PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pavelcomm announced today the achievement of Blue Diamond Partner status with Datto, a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs). Datto Blue Diamond Partner status is the highest classification provided by Datto, representing the top 2 percent of the company's partners across the globe.
"We are proud to have earned Datto Blue Diamond status," said Bonnie Pavel, CEO of Pavelcomm. "The tools and support we receive as a partner truly help us amplify the business continuity and other disaster recovery solutions we provide to our clients."
Pavelcomm has been a Datto partner for the last 5 years, serving the greater Portland, OR and Pacific Northwest regions, and continues to make Datto's data protection, backup and recovery solutions an important part of their portfolio for clients in the SMB, government, manufacturing, healthcare, and nonprofit environments they serve. Datto's attention to detail and focus on providing the tools designed specifically for IT MSPs is what makes them a favorable partner.
"We congratulate Pavelcomm on their Blue Diamond Partner achievement," said Rob Rae, senior vice president of business development, Datto. "We are committed to providing Pavelcomm (and all of our partners) the components to allow them to develop strong relationships with their customers and strengthen their brand and business.
Datto's solutions help its ecosystem of MSP partners serve over 1M businesses globally. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto's solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides.
About Pavelcomm
Pavelcomm is a certified woman owned small business, delivering IT support and business managed services to companies throughout the Pacific Northwest region for over 30 years. The company offers a full range of business technology solutions with predictable costs and personalized client support, including managed IT services, business continuity, disaster recovery planning, expense reduction and employee efficiency solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.pavelcomm.com.
