SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAXIO, Inc., a leading Bay Area fiber optic internet provider, announced today it will be offering its current business and residential customers a 3-month, free 1-Gigabit internet upgrade. This free upgrade will help avoid network bandwidth issues for those working remotely due to COVID-19 concerns.
With many Bay Area businesses and residents telecommunicating, increased network traffic and bandwidth issues are inevitable. In turn, this can create business continuity and productivity challenges.
"At PAXIO, we understand that these are uncertain times, and that many of our customers are now working from home due to COVID-19. This can put a major strain on both business and home networks, impacting the ability to keep up with the continuing demands of your job," said Philip Clark, President of PAXIO. "Our customers are extremely important to us and we want to make sure they have the right tools to stay connected and avoid disruptions."
"With students being home for remote learning, add in videoconferencing for remote workers, and other streaming platforms like Amazon, Netflix, and YouTube, the pressure on your network grows significantly," said Nelson Martinez, General Manager of PAXIO. "We want to do our part in helping our customer community."
To take advantage of the free upgrade, customers should contact PAXIO Client Services at clientservices@paxio.com.
About PAXIO
PAXIO is a fiber optic internet provider that has been servicing the San Francisco Bay Area since 2003. We provide communities, homes, and businesses with last mile fiber optic connectivity giving them access to speeds of up to 10 Gbps. We pride ourselves on being a friendly, local company that is focused on giving customers exceptional customer service that can't be matched by the corporate ISPs.