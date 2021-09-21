WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mapware, Inc. (mapware.ai) has announced the immediate availability of new, radically-simple pricing for the Mapware photogrammetry platform, used by professionals to quickly turn collections of 2D photos into fully-navigable 3D models ready for further AI and human analysis. Previously available only with monthly or annual subscriptions, Mapware is now easily accessible to everyone who wants to capture and share the world around them.
Simple, Transparent Pricing: 2¢ Per Megapixel
Mapware provides high-quality, unlimited, lightning-fast photogrammetry at scale for just 2¢ per megapixel (MP) of drone/UAS source imagery. As a result, customers can turn a gigapixel of source photos into a high-resolution model for just $20.
In real-world terms, creating a professional, high-resolution 15-acre (~60,000 m²) model with Mapware now has a "forever" cost of just $80. From two hundred, 20 MP source photos Mapware will create a model at a detailed 1 cm resolution, with all source files and resulting models always available in customers' Mapware space.
No Hidden or Ongoing Storage or Transfer Costs
Unlike other cloud services and photogrammetry solutions, there are no "hidden" or ongoing costs for storage, ingress, or egress with Mapware. This simple, pay-as-you-go pricing allows customers to learn inexpensively using the full power and capabilities of Mapware, then operationalize with confidence.
"We know how valuable photogrammetry can be, and part of our mission is to make that power more accessible to people who need it," said Mapware CEO Joe Sullivan. "With this new way to buy photogrammetry processing, it's now as easy to create rich 'digital twins' of the real world as it is to buy a coffee. Our team is thrilled that the immense power of our proven Mapware geospatial intelligence platform is as accessible to smaller companies and drone operators as it is to our largest customers."
About Mapware, Inc.
Mapware (formerly Aerial Applications) is a US-based SaaS platform for geospatial intelligence which turns large amounts of unmanned aerial system (UAS) photographs and other sensor data into rich, immersive 3D and 2D virtual environments that users can explore, understand, annotate, and share. It combines advanced algorithms with a simple, easy-to-use interface to provide an intuitive, powerful photogrammetry system.
Cutting-edge technology and reliable, always-on data processing system makes Mapware an ideal solution for time-critical, resource-intensive projects. Mapware customers can leverage drone, Al, and automation technologies to revolutionize infrastructure and environmental management, and create a safer, more insightful, more meaningful work experience for their workforce.
