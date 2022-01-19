GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, PaystubsNow, an online resource offering multiple digital form generators, announced the release of its W-2 form generator. The website's latest offering comes just in time for taxpayers as the 2022 filing deadline — January 31 — quickly approaches. As such, users can save time and money by utilizing the simple, efficient, and accurate W-2 online tool to handle their taxes in just a few clicks.
Of PaystubsNow's latest announcement, a spokesperson for the website commented, "More people than ever need a way to easily complete their W-2 form, especially as tax season approaches. This is a crucial time for every individual needing quick, easy, and accurate tax filing services. Fortunately, PaystubsNow has provided this very solution with an innovative W-2 form generator designed for ultimate ease of use."
Businesses must file their employees' W-2s to the Social Security Administration (SSA) prior to January 31. Essentially, this tells the IRS how much money they withheld from employees for their taxes, how much they were paid overall, and how many payments were made to socially related facilities (i.e., Medicare and the SSA). Doing so increases transparency between organizations, their workers, and the government.
As a result, missing out on this crucial step means businesses could risk facing penalties for a late submission. Similarly, filing a W-2 with mistakes comes with Federal punishments, which are listed below.
- When filed 30 days after the deadline: $50 for each form.
- When filed more than 30 days after the deadline, up to August 1: $110 for each form.
- When filed after August 1: $280 for each form.
- When filed with incorrect payee statements: $570 for each statement.
- When filed fraudulently (i.e., the business fails to provide employee copies): Flat fee of $5,000 or more.
Furthermore, individuals could receive additional fees from the State, aside from the Federal fees — though these will vary by location. As such, it's crucial for filers to ensure they submit W-2s that are both on-time and accurate, or else they risk giving up a sizable chunk of their business income.
Fortunately, tools like PaystubsNow's W-2 online form generator can make this a reality with a simplified, user-friendly design. As one of the easiest forms to create on the internet, visitors can make theirs through the following steps:
- Input Personal Information: This includes State worked in, income before taxes, marital status, etc.
- Input Employee Information: This includes the employer's identification number (EIN), wages, employee address, tax withheld, etc.
- Generate W-2 Form: After inputting the required information, users simply need to click "View Your W-2" to receive their copy. Two choices are available: a digital copy ($15.49 each) sent in PDF form, or a physical hardcopy ($40.49 each) shipped to their address in 2-4 business days.
This foolproof approach ensures taxpayers receive an authentic and accurate W-2 that they can utilize to satisfy IRS requirements, avoiding fees and keeping their business running smoothly.
Additionally, this makes it easier for business owners to create W-2 forms on their workers' behalf, streamlining the process of providing employee copies — something that can result in sizeable fees if performed incorrectly. Furthermore, users can rest assured knowing that PaystubsNow always keeps their employee's sensitive information safe, allowing them to fulfill filing duties with confidence.
With PaystubsNow's W-2 generator at their side, business owners can take the confusion out of tax season and succeed because of it.
About PaystubsNow: A website that offers multiple solutions for digital documentation, PaystubsNow's online Paystub, 1099, W-2 and Invoice generators have been used by thousands of returning customers.
