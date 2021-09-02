SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An industry-leading provider of innovative virtual joint financial solutions targeted specifically to couples and partners, Pay Tgthr is excited to have entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Digital Marketing Agency, 5th Gear Marketing. The duo will form a powerful team committed to bringing financial equality, security and balance to couples and partners across the nation looking to simplify the process of sharing financial obligations without hassles or headaches.
Particularly during this unprecedented time in history, when the economy is unpredictable and many have begun to feel concern about an uncertain financial future, Pay Tgthr has an increased awareness surrounding the need for their product to be widely available and accessible to consumers.
#DigitalMarketingAgency @5thGearMktg & @paytgthr, an industry-leading provider of innovative virtual joint financial solutions, enter strategic partnership. The duo form a powerful team bringing financial equality, security & balance to couples & partners across the nation! #AOR
The relationship forged with 5th Gear Marketing will allow Pay Tgthr the opportunity for wider reach, better market exposure and the ability to offer their incredible flagship joint debit card services to anyone who would benefit from them.
Future growth and new services and offerings will allow the partnership to expand brand-awareness even further, creating more industry-power that's mutually beneficial for both companies.
About Pay Tgthr, Inc.
The power of financial equality has never been more important than it is right now, and today's partners want a way to seamlessly, quickly and securely split payments and save and invest for the future without having to worry. Pay Tgthr's flagship product, the Tgthr Card, offers just that - a joint debit card that lets users predetermine a split that both parties are comfortable with, so sharing expenses is literally as easy as swiping a card.
The Tgthr Card is the set-it-and-forget-it way to conveniently split everything from food, to utilities, to groceries, and more. With a passion for leveling the playing field and making their card the best available on the market, Pay Tgthr is changing the game when it comes to splitting payments.
"Pay Tgthr's service offering is unique in the financial space. We provide a groundbreaking joint debit card option for couples and partners searching for a way to share financial obligations without having to think about it," noted CEO and Co-Founder Mike Perez. "We know that with the Tgthr Card, we can help eliminate the stress and inconvenience so many couples face. That's why we're thrilled to be working with 5th Gear Marketing. We have the utmost confidence in their ability to help us engage with our customer base, increase awareness about our products and grow our brand to further allow it to fill the critical void in an untapped sector of the financial market" he added.
Pay Tgthr gives users individual cards and splits purchases automatically with every swipe - the predetermined split (50/50, 70/30 - you decide what works best!) is charged via ACH transfer from one user's account to the other's. It's the easiest, fastest, most convenient way to create a financial life together, but independently.
To learn more about Pay Tgthr, please visit: https://paytgthr.com/
About 5th Gear Marketing
5th Gear Marketing is a world-class digital marketing agency with more than 15 years of experience in SEO, Content Marketing, Lead Generation, Customer Journey Mapping and more. The boutique agency drives real results that garner increased traffic, brand awareness and profit for the companies they engage with. They've helped global brands like Sprint, AT&T, StateFarm Insurance, Capstone Advisors and countless others.
"Our number one goal at 5th Gear Marketing is to provide real, tangible results that our clients can measure. We take a holistic approach to marketing, designing custom campaigns and strategies that are based on the individual goals and needs of each and every client," remarked 5th Gear Founder, Eric Brandt. "The partnership we've entered into with Pay Tgthr comes at an exciting time, and we can't wait to see how we can help them grow, perform and ultimately help hundreds of thousands of customers in the coming years. We believe in their product and service, and are honored to be a part of this financial industry disruptor that's going to change the way people think and feel about their finances," he added.
To learn more about 5th Gear Marketing, please visit: https://5thgearmarketing.com
5th Gear Marketing on Facebook
5th Gear Marketing on LinkedIn
Media Contact
Eric Brandt, 5th Gear Marketing, +1 (619) 376-6612, eric@5thgearmarketing.com
SOURCE 5th Gear Marketing