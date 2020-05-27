DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers 360 pages in two parts:
- A 65-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)
- An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2025) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.
The research forecasts 35 million additional pay TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025, taking the global total to 1.06 billion. Based on forecasts for 138 countries, the number of pay TV subscribers passed 1 billion in 2018.
Excluding analog cable TV, digital pay TV growth is really impressive - rocketing from 380 million subscribers in 2010 onto 990 million at end-2019 and on to 1,062 million by 2025.
IPTV is the pay TV winner. IPTV will add 84 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 391 million. IPTV will increase its share of pay TV subscribers from 30% in 2019 to 37% in 2025.
Satellite TV will lose 4 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025. Satellite TV will generate 20% of pay TV subscribers by 2025; down slightly from 21% in 2019.
Cable TV will account for 40% of all pay TV subscribers by 2025, down from 47% in 2019 and massively down from 74% in 2010. There will be 430 million cable TV subs (both analog and digital) by 2025, 101 million lower than the 531 million recorded in 2010.
There were still 38 million analog cable TV subscribers by end-2019. However, it is not just analog that is the problem for cable. Digital cable TV will lose subscribers - falling from 446 million at end-2019 to 429 million by 2025.
These forecasts are based on the assumption that professional sports will restart in August following relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown. If this does not happen, then pay TV will experience considerable churn.
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Algeria
- Angola
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Benin
- Bolivia
- Bosnia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- CAR
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Rep.
- Denmark
- Dominican Rep.
- DR Congo
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Eq Guinea
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Malta
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Rep Congo
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- UAE
- Uganda
- UK
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- USA
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnsxy3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716