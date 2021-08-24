PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global cryptocurrency exchange PayBito announces an increase in the applications from interested Forex Derivative broker firms. The number appears spectacularly high in Australia followed by the US and UK.
Owing to the unparalleled liquidity and competition in the forex market, trading currencies permit a trader to take advantage of the list of other derived instruments which use currencies as the underlying asset.
The financial instruments which have their values derived from forex rates include the following derivatives:
1. Currency Futures
2. Currency Options, both Vanilla and Exotics
3. Currency Exchange Traded Funds or ETFs
4. Forex Contracts for Difference or CFDs
5. Forwards
6. Currency Interest Rate Swaps
7. Spot trades
8. These derivative instruments can be used to take forex-related positions on their own or in combinations.
Two of the above-mentioned forex derivatives are often traded on exchanges. They are also available to many individual forex traders, including currency futures and options.
"The architecture of the PayBito exchang e is conducive to derivative trading and offers an attractive opportunity in the sector," remarked Raj Chowdhury, CEO, PayBito.
PayBito's crypto exchange encloses a Forex counterpart which Forex derivatives traders can avail of and thereby open up to a new segment of clients with greater purchasing power.
"Here we offer a solution as an alternate payment option which presents the firms with a greatly profitable investment opportunity, allowing a larger number of users," added Chowdhury.
PayBito's exchange solution is already popular as a real estate and commodity exchange. This version is offers a lucrative opportunity to the Forex derivative trader firms.
About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
