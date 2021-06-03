PALO ALTO, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayBito, a crypto exchange, and trading platform has lately announced its whole year performance with a high surge in client acquisition over the period of recent months in Australia concerning the forex broker solutions. They have been gaining customers from all over Australia and their client retention ratio is something they had ever imagined to be. This record surge happened to be a result of consistent improvement across Australia, hence setting new records in numerous regions.
As far as the standout results are concerned, they happened to end up in a high executed volume. Customers have been approaching PayBito in order to harness its forex broker solutions, hence helping them achieve a challenging surge in the present market conditions.
In an interview with the media, the Managing Director of PayBito, Raj Chowdhury, commented, "The challenges throughout the markets worldwide are evident, and amid such a situation, we have been able to gain traction in a short period of time. Our forex broker solutions are likely to be improved further in due course of time and we intend to make things simpler for traders worldwide."
Backed by partners with experience and comes with complete solutions related to crypto trading and brokerage, lately, PayBito happened to tie up with an eminent US-based forex broker to help them tap complete cryptocurrency exchange solutions. PayBito teaming up with acclaimed forex brokers leads them to harness comprehensive forex solutions at a large scale.
Other than that, quite some time before, PayBito happened to witness an increasing spike concerning the user numbers on their platform. Furthermore, earlier in 2021, the management of PayBito also reported their requirement to actively recruit members concerning their workforce. They additionally look forward to adding five more upcoming coins by the end of this year.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
