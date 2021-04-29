PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concerning a past record of attracting a wide array of global users with hefty trading volumes, global crypto exchange and trading platform PayBito lately crosses $2 Billion in their daily trading volume. By the end of 2021, the crypto exchange is expecting to cross the $5 Billion mark. Owing to their user retention and previous achievements in the form of trader attraction, PayBito looks forward to the mass adoption of crypto encompassing the traders in the world.
Reinforcing measures to provide a safe and secure trading experience for users, PayBito features reliable trading operations with smooth procedures of Fiat deposits and withdrawals, thereby boasting of numerous cybersecurity measures like:
1. Web/APP/DB layer separation
2. Service layer validations
3. DDoS mitigation
4. Firewall
5. 2FA
6. IP tracking
7. GEO Fencing
8. Hot/Cold multi-signature wallet
9. Penetration testing
10. Infra inaccessible to the public (VPC)
Other than that, as far as the licenses are concerned, PayBito happened to partner with the Bank of America, thereby leveraging the Bank's support for demanded licenses.
- The Managing Director's Standpoint:
Communicating with the media, Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director of PayBito, told, "PayBito's traders are spread throughout the world and by taking a glance at our trading volumes of late, we happen to be eyeing $5 Billion in daily trading volume by the end of 2021. By more trading volume, we aim to ensure more liquidity, thereby assuring traders of the best asset prices."
- Latest Endeavours:
Of late, there has been a surge in user signups in the trading platform PayBito, and soon after, PayBito has witnessed a rapid boom in its broker registrations. With the broker registration number exceeding 100, PayBito has been navigating towards an increase in the brokerage program's demand. This has lead to PayBito's objective of gaining more users and enhance transaction volume.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
