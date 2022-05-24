PayBito's crypto custody solution attracts investors from European and American crypto and financial institutions.
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global digital assets exchange PayBito announces an outpour of institutional investors seeking crypto custody for the safekeeping of their virtual assets.
PayBito offers institutional-grade crypto custodial services ensuring secure storage of the bulk crypto from organizational investments. The globally acclaimed cryptocurrency exchange rolls out the opportunity to store large amounts of crypto on a platform that implements leading technology supporting security and processes in the custody space. PayBito is also a renowned brand with expertise to operate a fully compliant custody service. The efforts result in a growing number of investors from the Europe and Americas.
"Security and privacy are legitimate concerns in the digital assets sector. Our solutions check all security parameters within an updated ecosystem to secure the digital assets entrusted to us," remarked Raj Chowdhury, a blockchain pioneer and the CEO of PayBito.
Supported by a sophisticated infrastructure laying the foundation of its platform, PayBito Custody facilitates easy and convenient crypto transactions besides the secure storage of crypto assets. The package also entails a qualified cold wallet service which comes with a high level of security. It also includes a comprehensive authentication process, MultiSig for withdrawal requests, multi-party computation technology, and FIPS 140-2 compliant hardware security modules, among others.
PayBito has often witnessed surges in new users in the past and it consistently upgrades its technology and interfaces for the benefit of the users. The exchange has also undergone an upgrade in its asset list earlier this year. The team behind PayBito has exhibited efficiency in project deliveries both offsite and onsite, winning appreciation from all quarters. They are now widening their horizon by working on newer protocols and ecosystems. "The development team driving PayBito's success is focussed on expanding its DeFi products and Crypto bank services," added Chowdhury.
The crypto exchange has recently announced a new project delivering a gaming exchange on an Avalanche platform. PayBito products are currently available at a 50% discount for a limited period. The company is soon to float a SaaS trading solution for crypto brokers.
PayBito's custody solution is a suite of trust, security, agility, and efficiency. PayBito's proven history of consistent performance is recognized by global market research agencies through high ratings and top rankings. The organization pursues excellence through innovation and inclusion.
About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world
