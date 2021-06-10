PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taking client participation and additional user gain into consideration, crypto exchange and trading platform PayBito join hands with globally acclaimed organizations to harness its crypto and forex broker solutions with best-in-class market depth and liquidity. The organization partners with renowned players in the market, hence aiming to help them develop their business and get high commissions quickly.
Being a leading provider of high-performance forex brokerage solutions, PayBito comes with connectivity and public API access to its market depth. Other than that, PayBito's account management and matching settlement system services are also open to its partners, thereby hoping to inspire and motivate partner brokers.
- From The Managing Director's Desk
In an interactive session lately, the Managing Director of PayBito, Raj Chowdhury, commented, "PayBito's sophisticated capabilities and deep expertise in the realm of forex brokerage solutions complement the platform of globally acclaimed organizations. We deliver a highly integrated broker solution when it comes to the community of its partnerships. Our partnerships symbolize a commitment to further integrate the capabilities of the organizations and collaboratively create enriched experiences concerning their common clients worldwide."
- Reasons To Be a PayBito Broker
PayBito's strategy behind its brokerage solutions is about making sure their customers possess the maximum choice, flexibility along with the advantages of the platform. Here are some of the reasons to consider PayBito as a forex broker:
(i) Unique API functionality: It comes with unlimited access to specific API functions backed by PayBito's crypto exchange with good liquidity.
(ii) Solutions for everyone: This platform is not just for brokerages. PayBito's partners come from numerous kinds of enterprises that include both blockchain and the mainstream markets.
(iii) Customizable strategies: PayBito's broker program comes with both spot trading as well as futures trading for facilitating an actual possibility of customization to satisfy the demands of the global partners, hence boosting their strategies.
Being an experienced and seasoned partner for critically acclaimed global enterprises, PayBito's integration with global organizations augments the ongoing commitment when it comes to client-centric innovation.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
