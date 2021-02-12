PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform PayBito recently announced that their platform has been experiencing record signups after Bitcoin crosses the 40000 dollar mark. Such a phenomenon led crypto traders from across the world to visit PayBito and signup for an effective trading experience.
Owing to an enhanced crypto portfolio, PayBito experienced a possibility to draw new traders with the rise in Bitcoin's price. Offering an agile trading experience for traders, PayBito has been looking forward to attracting new traders, thereby providing them with an enhanced experience and initiating trading activities.
In an interactive session with the media, Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director of PayBito, commented, "The rise of Bitcoin's price acted as a catalyst, thereby attracting traders from all across geographies, leading to record signups on our platform. Owing to an increase in user signups, my team aims to keep updating and adding innovative trading features to provide our users with an unmatched trading experience."
Previously, PayBito had experienced a notable surge in their trader volume and traffic owing to low trading fees and INR support. Apart from agility and scalability, the trading platform of PayBito remains employed with modern security standards, thereby making sure that traders enjoy and experience the best of trading, hence being secure against attacks and malicious activities.
Lately, PayBito collaborated with a USA-Based organization to help them with DeFi Payment Solutions. Supported by DeFi, the solutions provided by PayBito facilitate a 24/7 processing of multiple cryptocurrency and digital assets within a secure decentralized environment. Owing to an enhanced momentum in business requirements, the trading platform and solutions provided by PayBito remain one of a kind for enterprises and traders throughout the world.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.-
Media Contact
JOANNE FOSTER, Commercial Concern, +14158003465, joanne.foster@commercialconcern.com
SOURCE PayBito