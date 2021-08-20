PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global digital asset exchange PayBito announces a sharp rise in the demand for their crypto bank solutions. PayBito management reveals, a rising number of takers, within a short span, forced them into impromptu moves to cater to this demand.
PayBito's Crypto bank employs cutting-edge technology and offers services comparable to any physical bank. The crypto bank software allows users interest earning from Fixed Deposits. Users may also avail themselves of loans in fiat, collateralizing their crypto.
"We're thrilled to announce an increase in the demand for PayBito's crypto bank solutions. The incorporation of this application is sure to enhance the utility of exchange suites by many folds," said PayBito chief and blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury.
"We see it as a result of years of advocating the adoption of the technology across industries."
PayBito's exchange solution enables foreign exchange trading and performs remarkably well on deployment across five continents. PayBito's exchange solution is particularly popular among Forex broker firms and Stockbroker firms. PayBito has recently resolved to list 5 altcoins in the last quarter of 2021.
The crypto bank solution working as an appendage to the crypto exchange is capable of enhancing the capability of the suite of software. This is aimed at addressing multiple issues through a single solution suite.
About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
Quick Links:
(i) Website: https://www.paybito.com
(ii) Crypto Bank: https://www.paybito.com/crypto-bank/
(iii) Exchange Dashboard: https://trade.paybito.com/view-exchange
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE PayBito