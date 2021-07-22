PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global virtual currency exchange, PayBito to reinforce their KYC/AML investigation through their new SaaS project. The new project is developed by the research and development wing and uses automation, advanced AI, machine learning, and Natural Language Processing algorithms. This adverse internet research platform analyzes over 40 million news feeds across 15 languages to sort out relevant financial risks aligned to both FATF and national standards. It thereafter filters out false positives and in an intelligent move highlights results to allow compliance analysts to make more conscious decisions in a fraction of the time spent for the same task by legacy systems.
The worldwide web is a huge resource for material evidence of criminal activity of any sort. This is veritably the earliest indicator of financial crimes and a lot is revealed by analyzing news content.
The tool is presently reserved for internal usage. In the coming weeks, the research and development team is scheduled to begin a trial run for the SaaS. A full-scale implementation is expected to follow next.
"We cannot downplay the importance of KYC and AML. The SaaS project should turn into a more effective tool to combat the threat operatives," claimed PayBito Chief, Raj Chowdhury.
"The adverse internet research is the top and more often the earliest source of information on financial crimes. This is also an essential part of customer audit."
PayBito is a rising digital asset exchange that frequently hosts IEO campaigns. The crypto exchange boasts of a huge number of users and routinely upgrades its security protocols. PayBito users enjoy a Portfolio Management System integrated with its exchange. They may choose the crypto bank facilities offered by PayBito.
Concern surges with the rise in the number of traders on PayBito's exchange. A robust KYC/AML investigation system is of utmost importance given the scenario.
"With this project, we primarily do our users and ourselves a service. It may be extended to our partners and collaborators as a SaaS offering at a later stage," added Chowdhury.
An amalgamation of technologies may detangle a large portion of the world's problems given the right direction. Installation of this system should relieve the system of errors committed through manual processing of data and personnel-fatigue. This should also tighten the loop agains financial malpractice and crime.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE PayBito