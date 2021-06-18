PALO ALTO, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The need for equity brokers to embrace crypto solutions increased over the years and global crypto exchange and trading platform PayBito happened to join hands with one in Canada in order to help them expand their services in the Middle East. Targeting institutional clients, the Canadian broker intends to create a joint venture between two of their innovation arms, thereby facilitating cryptocurrency trading for their clients with the global crypto exchange and trading platform PayBito.
The Canadian equity broker is likely to harness the best of the cryptocurrency solutions from PayBito, hence aiming to deliver a robust and scalable cryptocurrency exchange. This move by the Canadian equity broker firm to various parts of the Middle East places the firm in a position to offer adequate crypto trading and exchange services to their clients, hence backed by PayBito's Services.
- What Are The Canadian Broker Firm's Targets?
The new platform of the Canadian broker targets the Middle East market, hence interlinking counterparties trading bitcoin and institutional traders, along with additional digital assets providers.
- The Managing Director's Verdict:
Speaking about the partnership, Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director of PayBito, commented in an interview, "Being a mainstream leader of cryptocurrencies, we are strategizing on providing solutions for the clients of the Canadian broker. With clients looking forward to favorable crypto solutions from the Canadian broker, PayBito aims to offer them so by the end of summer. PayBito intends to offer scalable and state-of-the-art crypto exchange solutions to help start a trading platform, hence supported by the lesser expense and innovative features."
- PayBito's Accumulations:
Globally embraced for its extensive compilation of crypto services, crypto exchange PayBito aims to bridge forex with crypto. Other than that, the crypto exchange happened to accumulate immense credit over a brief period. It ensures traders concerning the most beneficial crypto trading experience, hence helping PayBito to accelerate their crypto trading platform as well. Helping simplify global crypto payments across various continents, PayBito intends to continue its global exposure, hence making a prominent presence among global industries.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE PayBito