Global crypto exchange PayBito announces a limited-time discount to institutional investors for its white-label crypto exchange architecture.
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International digital assets exchange PayBito made a special discount announcement on their white label solutions, providing a unique opportunity for institutional investors and enterprises to venture and offer services in the rapidly growing crypto trading markets.
The offer is applicable to their critically acclaimed white label crypto exchange software, as well as solutions for algorithmic trading, payment gateways, portfolio management systems, and more. The exchange is also offering special programs for entrepreneurs and enterprises interested to join its partner program consisting of options for both brokers and franchises.
PayBito CEO and noted blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, "The growing prominence of cryptocurrencies is evident with a consistent increase in its adoption across nations all over the world. With over 300 million investors and just around 500 existing exchanges to cater crypto trading facilities, the time is right for investors to reap the benefits of the revolutionary digital assets ecosystem."
The US-based PayBito exchange features cutting-edge blockchain technology, in addition to the latest updates in security and UI/UX design. The company prioritizes protecting the assets of its investors and includes features such as 3-point architecture, Firebase, BIP32, ERC 20 compatibility, 2FA, SegWit, DDos, and encryption. Users can also opt between multiple trading options- Basic, Pro, Over-the-Counter(OTC), Futures, Crypto collateralized lending, and more. Institutional investors acquiring white label crypto exchange solutions can offer these services. They can also avail a trial version before the final purchase.
"The virtues of trust, transparency and security are crucial for success in crypto-trading. Upholding these have contributed to the global success of PayBito", concluded Chowdhury, who had previously stressed the importance of crypto security and crypto's potential in payment processing.
White label trading solutions by PayBito have been used worldwide garnering significant interest from the BFSI and Fintech sectors. The company has provided its exchange architecture solutions to a global bank from the Middle East. In addition, PayBito has also offered its services to a Canadian gaming company. The top-rated crypto exchange made recent updates to its UI/UX design and raised its coin listing to 41 digital assets.
The recent announcement by PayBito offers a great opportunity for institutions to venture their business toward crypto trading services, or update their existing structure. The global expansion of crypto adoption provides a scope to leverage huge growth and revenues from digital assets.
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
