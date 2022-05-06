PayBito to integrate a gaming exchange for a gaming Metaverse on the Avalanche platform in collaboration with a Canadian-based gaming company.
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International digital asset exchange PayBito announced an upcoming partnership project with a Canadian gaming company. The project revolves around building a gaming exchange for the organization. However, this time the exchange is to be built on an Avalanche ecosystem.
The gaming exchange will integrate with a gaming Metaverse that implements AR/VR in the construction of its Metaverse. The gaming platform allows users to own properties, native cryptocurrency, and inventory. This integrated exchange will enable gamers to trade properties, cryptocurrencies and NFTs acquired in the Metaverse. The Avalanche ecosystem comes with the title of the first "decentralized smart contracts platform built for the scale of global finance, with near-instant transaction finality".
Founder and CEO of PayBito, Raj Chowdhury, spoke about the project in a recently conducted chat session, "The technology employed takes efficiency and throughput several notches higher than in other ecosystems."
"The platform also integrates a high-end secured interface offering an exciting gaming experience to users of all ages," he added.
The Avalanche ecosystem is an open-source platform designed to launch decentralized applications alongside enterprise blockchain deployments in a single interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. This is more efficient than Ethereum in terms of scalability, throughput, and consensus mechanism.
PayBito has provided a white label crypto exchange solution to a global bank in the Middle East. The global crypto exchange has recently undergone UI/UX upgrades in its design. PayBito has also updated its asset list in the recent past taking the asset count to 37.
PayBito's quest for expansion through innovation shows up in projects such as this. This project is the first of its kind to be developed by PayBito's development team. It is expected to lay the foundation for building a wide range of decentralized applications in the near future.
-About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
