PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global cryptocurrency exchange, PayBito confirms scanning through coin-listing applications to list at least 5 altcoins by the last quarter of 2021.
Each year, PayBito processes hundreds of altcoins listing applications, finally selecting a handful for listing. PayBito management has dedicated this quarter to processing the Altcoins listing application and is to come up with 5 names that will feature on the PayBito exchange.
"As a global cryptocurrency exchange, PayBito often grapples with the influx of listing applications. We are delighted to announce that we are to accept 5 new altcoins for PayBito listing in this quarter," pronounced Raj Chowdhury, CEO, PayBito.
The PayBito team is working extensively through the files and is due to come up with a list on November 1, 2021.
PayBito is a rising virtual asset exchange with an integrated and active foreign exchange. Alongside listing altcoins, PayBito also hosts IEOs on its exchange. PayBito team is perpetually on high alert regarding issues of latency, user privacy, and security. PayBito development team consistently upgrades the modules without any glitches to exchange users.
"PayBito is currently riding the tides with a huge volume of users and a number of bullish altcoins features on the exchange," added Chowdhury.
PayBito exchange boasts of the foremost exchange technology and a superior user support system for a great trading experience. The last quarter is likely to see more forward-looking moves to testify its growth.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE PayBito