Global digital assets exchange PayBito extends its crypto expertise, offering white label solutions to a multinational banking corporation in the Middle East.
PALO ALTO, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International cryptocurrency exchange PayBito continues to make its presence felt across UAE and the MENA region. The firm forged a recent collaboration with a global banking giant in Dubai, offering its native white label architecture for comprehensive crypto exchange solutions.
With a steadfast commitment to surpassing expectations through innovation, PayBito has been the frontrunner in featuring integrated Forex-Crypto technology. The US-based exchange prioritizes the protection of consumer assets with unmatched performance and trading experience. it also offers round-the-clock multilingual customer support.
Noted blockchain pioneer and PayBito Chief Raj Chowdhury mentioned the company's recent achievements in the Middle East, stating, "The proficiency in delivering extensive white-label crypto platforms help PayBito establish collaborations and partnerships with global institutions specializing in banking and finance."
The rapid growth in global crypto awareness and adoption has prompted not only banks and financial sectors but also national governments to take notice. The current market cap stands at $1.781 trillion, with daily trade volumes at $155 billion. The UAE is putting forward legislation and federal crypto license regulations promoting the growth of the nation's burgeoning crypto and blockchain sector. The region is also issuing free zone permits validating enterprises that specialize in the aforementioned sector.
"There is a consistent buzz in global crypto communities regarding the astounding progress of blockchain, virtual assets, and fintech sectors in the Middle East. The ruling governments are taking conducive measures to validate the emerging virtual economy while effectively standing out as global hotspots for blockchain and crypto development," remarked Chowdhury, once again acknowledging MENA's positive crypto ecosystem.
PayBito's white label crypto architecture comprises state-of-the-art blockchain infrastructure and robust security measures with regular updates. The solution consists of features like SegWit, 3 Point Architecture, 2FA, ERC20 compliance, BIP32, Firebase, DB encryption, multi-signature wallets, KYC, AML, and more. The exchange is accessible across multiple device platforms and lists 41 popular crypto tokens and Fiat; recently adding 23 new assets and scheduling 3 new DeFi products.
PayBito's latest partnership in UAE's banking sector reflects the growing relevance of crypto as an alternative to conventional fiat use. Business enterprises and institutional investors around the world are incorporating white label crypto exchange solutions to leverage the best business growth opportunities through digital assets.
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
