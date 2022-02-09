PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International cryptocurrency exchange PayBito announces an expansion in its list of available DeFi services. The US-based trading exchange will be listing a minimum of 3 new DeFi products within the first quarter of FY22 through an IEO.
DeFi or Decentralized Finance is a promising fintech tool built using blockchain architecture. The same technology is the driving force behind cryptocurrencies, metaverse, and web 3.0. DeFi products eliminate the need for intermediaries, expediting processes and helping organizations with cost-reduction and optimized performance.
Notable blockchain pioneer and PayBito Chief, Raj Chowdhury, has previously voiced his opinions on the steadily growing relevance of DeFi. In an online session, he stated "Decentralization is the future. Upholding blockchain principles, DeFi products will transform existing financial practices, starting with the removal of middlemen."
Utilizing blockchain smart contracts, DeFi platforms empower users to borrow or lend capital funds, trade crypto or futures, insure against potential risks, and even earn attractive yield interests. Several DAO platforms feature DeFi lending built around a USD-pegged stable coin.
"DeFi is evolving at a frantic pace with asset valuations already surpassing $100 billion. PayBito brings forward an opportunity for traders to invest in 3 new DeFi products following an IEO release within the first quarter of 2022," concluded Chowdhury.
PayBito believes in collaboration rather than competition, offering its crypto exchange architecture for business enterprises willing to add crypto trading to their list of business services. 23 news coins were recently listed in the PayBito exchange. PayBito also offers crypto collateralized lending and gaming exchange solutions.
PayBito's upcoming initial exchange offering will feature three DeFi product listings for general investment. With state-of-the-art security features and blockchain infrastructure, the exchange invites crypto enthusiasts and investors to participate in the growing DeFi craze.
About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
