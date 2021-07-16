PALO ALTO, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the dire situation of the Covid-19 pandemic giving major blows to organizations around the world, global brokerage firms look for a solid ground to safeguard their digital assets. PayBito, teaming up with US-based brokers, comes to the rescue to shield their crypto assets by leveraging crypto custody solutions.
Owing to the protection of crypto assets, global trading platform, and crypto exchange PayBito brings forward its secure and user-friendly crypto custody solutions, aiming to provide institution-grade custody solutions for the US brokerage industry. PayBito Custody intends to support each of the cryptocurrency assets that US brokerages and institutional investors care about.
- The CEO's Speech:
"With experience over 10 years, PayBito helps prioritize safety and security of all our clients. As far as the US market is concerned, we help brokerage firms leverage the most compliant crypto custody solution in the market, backed by state-of-the-art financial technologies, assisting in readily trading digital assets from wallets," says Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director of PayBito.
- Key Features Of PayBito's Digital Assets Custody:
Coming with a host of benefits, PayBito's digital assets custody solutions are loaded with a plethora of incredible features like:
(i) Institution Grade Security: PayBito's custody platform is curated by proficient financial specialists and business professionals. With PayBito's wallet service, US brokerage clients can leave their funds securely under the supervision of a trustworthy and qualified team.
(ii) Attractive User Interface: PayBito focuses on ease and uniformity. It remains one of the causes why they have uncovered a beautiful user interface for PayBito custody solutions, hence saving users lots of trouble and hassle.
(iii) Easy Exchange Accessibility: PayBito custody assists to trade digital and crypto assets directly from the wallet. Funds stay secured as experts oversee the chains of operations.
(iv) Flexible Pricing: PayBito's custody solutions come with extensive benefits, and adjustable pricing remains one of them. They assure free setup, no minimums, as well as adjustable pricing amenities from specialists.
- PayBito's Collaborative Ventures:
Owing to their recent ventures, with increased adoption of cryptos in the Philippines, PayBito, of late, lent their solutions to the Filipinos, hence making cashing in crypto easier for them. With the swelling volume of US brokerage firms diving into the pool of crypto, there happens to be a tremendous opportunity for cryptocurrency to become a more steady and stable financial asset other than a violently wavering one. PayBito, in the meantime, embraces innovation by collaborative ventures.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
