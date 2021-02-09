PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global crypto exchange platform PayBito plans to aid an Asian enterprise by its trading and exchange platform set up with the help of their white-label solutions. The white label infrastructure provided by PayBito will assist the Asian enterprise in leveraging the robust exchange software and experience a seamless area of running exchanges, thereby building their business and brand.
PayBito's white label infrastructure helps the Asian enterprise in accepting cryptocurrency payments, thereby experiencing a scalable and sophisticated gateway for facilitating fast and seamless crypto processing globally. Garnering immense popularity over a short period in the crypto market, PayBito helps enterprises in creating their brand new identity.
In an interactive session with the media Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director of PayBito commented, "Asian enterprises happen to be accelerating its cryptocurrency efforts, thereby making the most of the mass adoption. Shedding light on this, PayBito plans to offer advanced and scalable white-label infrastructure to help them start their own trading platform, backed by innovative features and lesser expense."
Globally popular for its wide assortment of coin listings, PayBito remains in an expansion mode, and, recently planned to add emerging altcoins to its platform. Apart from that, the exchange has garnered immense recognition over a short period of time, assuring traders of the best crypto trading experience, thereby becoming one of the top three USA-based crypto trading and exchange platforms.
Lately, PayBito is said to have joined hands with an organization based in the USA for assisting them with DeFi Payment Solutions for making instant payments for enterprises and businesses in real-time. Backed by cutting-edge distributed ledger technology and a reliable and growing network, PayBito also helps in simplifying global payments across many continents. Recently, PayBito has been recognized as the leading crypto exchange of India with the best INR compatibility.
About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
Media Contact
JOANNE FOSTER, Commercial Concern, +14158003465, joanne.foster@commercialconcern.com
SOURCE PayBito