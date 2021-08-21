PALO ALTO, Calif, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global cryptocurrency exchange PayBito announces a new partnership project with Bangkok-based Forex Broker Firm. PayBito to provide Exchange Technology to the said firm.
It is well-known that PayBito's digital asset exchange incorporates a Forex counterpart which is particularly attractive to Forex broker firms. The project is scheduled to commence at the beginning of September.
"PayBito exchange solution houses an in-built Forex counterpart which renders it rather useful to Forex broker firms," explained Raj Chowdhury, CEO, PayBito.
"A large number of Forex broker firms have already integrated working crypto exchanges an alternative payment option or a parallel investment strategy."
PayBito crypto exchange solution finds use across five continents and is rapidly growing in popularity among Forex broker firms. The exchange technology provided by PayBito is FIX compliant and offers a high degree of scalability. PayBito exchange solution implements the latest security protocols capable of covering latency and connection issues.
PayBito has recently stated its intention of enlisting at least five altcoins by the end of the last quarter of 2021. PayBito has also confirmed the increasing demand for its 'crypto bank' solutions.
"PayBito implements cutting-edge technology to simplifying two exceedingly important financial transactions. Its performance, post-deployment, is responsible for the rise in popularity and adoption of the technology," concluded Chowdhury.
PayBito's exchange technology team is steadfast behind their design. They seamlessly upgrade their modules with the latest editions and contributes to their worldwide clientele.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
