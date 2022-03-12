PALO ALTO, Calif., March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global digital asset exchange PayBito announced additional listing to their assets portfolio. PayBito's crypto-list stands at 37 with 4 additional fiats available taking its asset count to 41.
Much is anticipated from the crypto sector in times of economic slough-down in Europe and beyond. People look forward to the same resilience as exhibited by crypto when the pandemic hit high. In the meantime, crypto has opened up a swift and secure channel for people to send their donations to the war-afflicted Ukraine. PayBito authorities chose this time to add variety to their assets to offer up the options to registered PayBito users
"The growing demand for these cryptocurrencies implies a global support and belief in their utility," sums up Raj Chowdhury, blockchain pioneer and CEO of PayBito. "This is what drives us to add to our asset list."
A higher number of fiat-crypto pairs should attract new investors. At the same time, it would allow existing users more number of reigning cryptocurrencies to trade with. PayBito has always enjoyed support from a large crowd of investors. It is only too happy to allow them added options to trade to invest in.
It may be noted that the think tank behind PayBito promotes a Forex-Crypto integrated exchange technology that allows traders the ease of conversion from one fiat to another, fiat to crypto, and crypto to fiat. The addition of digital and sovereign currency only serves to expand the trade avenue.
PayBito has announced enlisting 23 new cryptocurrencies earlier this year. PayBito has also subsequently been in the news for the prospects of hosting IEO for at least three DeFi products by the end of the first quarter of the current financial year. PayBito's custodial service, meanwhile, passes through a record high in its demands.
The team behind PayBito is up consistently ensuring the platform delivers its promises and the customers have a secure platform and hassle-free trading experience on PayBito. The enhancement in the digital asset list is yet another favorable event for the international exchange.
