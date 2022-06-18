PayBito is generating significant buzz across the global crypto community with unique crypto banking solutions including crypto collateralized lending and custodial services.
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The international digital assets exchange PayBito is making a prominent mark across the global crypto community with its innovative offering of banking solutions powered by cryptocurrencies. PayBito offers conventional banking solutions including multiple A/C opening options, custody solutions, interest-earning as well as crypto collateralized lending.
The crypto banking solution from PayBito is a novel application of cryptocurrencies and their underlying blockchain technology. Users can access the banking services using crypto assets as well as fiat denominations such as USD, INR, AED, and SGD. Widespread internet proliferation will facilitate users in utilizing PayBito's banking solutions, especially in regions with poor banking infrastructure.
PayBito chief Raj Chowdhury, also a noted blockchain pioneer, explains, "Digital assets herald the new-age transformation in global finance. PayBito's Crypto Banking solution is built in the same vein- to promote financial inclusion, trust, and transparency."
The US-based PayBito also contains its original trading exchange features. The crypto exchange offers multiple trading options built upon a cutting-edge blockchain architecture that prioritizes security. PayBito also made recent updates in its UI/UX design while increasing its asset listing to 41, and launching a free downloadable desktop app.
"The crypto revolution has been welcomed by global financial powerhouses owing to their several benefits. The underlying blockchain technology has practically limitless potential and facilitates the use of crypto assets across countless industrial domains," remarked Chowdhury, who had previously voiced how inflation will be the ultimate test for cryptocurrencies.
As a company, PayBito firmly believes in the spirit of collaboration instead of competition. The firm has white-label offerings for enterprises venturing into crypto trading services. The globally acclaimed PayBito products are deployed in over 26 nations including the USA, UAE, UK, Canada, and more. The company also announced a special limited-time discount for institutional investors on its white label crypto exchange and other products.
Crypto relevance has leapfrogged into the mainstream with over 300 million digital asset owners worldwide. The PayBito Crypto Banking solution will bolster the rate of crypto innovation with better financial inclusion and crypto adoption.
- About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE PayBito