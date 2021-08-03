PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global digital asset exchange, PayBito, announces a sharp rise in demand for its exchange technology. PayBito provides Forex-integrated virtual currency exchange solutions to fintech companies, Forex, and Stockbroking firms. The last few months have witnessed a surge in the demand for the pioneering technology as PayBito management grapples with the volume of inquiry forms.
PayBito works on the latest technology allowing crypto enthusiasts a swift, secure and user-friendly platform to trade in digital currencies. PayBito is supported by a staff with rich experience in the digital assets market and profound knowledge of technology.
"We're thrilled to announce the rise in the number of businesses that are keen on incorporating PayBito's crypto exchange solutions," said PayBito Chief and blockchain pioneer, Raj Chowdhury.
"We implement cutting-edge technology that presents a user-friendly interface, works instantaneously with remarkable efficiency."
PayBito's exchange is built to sustain the millions of concurrent traders. Amid a recent spurt in the number of new registrants, the PayBito team was rushed to reinforce the infrastructure and security measures to fully equip the trade, transaction, and conversions of the ID-verified traders.
PayBito has hosted several IEO campaigns and lists a large number of digital asset tokens to be traded in. It has also provided crypto exchange solutions to several companies across the globe. PayBito popularizes the integration of Forex in its exchange software. The application finds use with a number of stockbroking firms and foreign exchange broking firms.
"PayBito's crypto exchange solutions have been deployed in several countries. Of late we've partnered with several Forex broking firms to help build a Forex-integrated crypto exchange. This helps the foreign exchanges accept cryptocurrency for fiat," concludes Chowdhury.
The popularity of virtual currency is scaling. The pace of evolution of business concepts pivoted around them is astounding. Given the scenario, virtual asset exchange solutions may serve to simplify the payment and transaction channels attached to these concepts.
About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE PayBito