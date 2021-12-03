WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On December 8th and 9th, Hall of Flowers will be hosting the biggest event of the year for emerging and established cannabis businesses throughout California. The event will take place in Palm Springs from 11am to 7pm on both dates. This will provide these organizations the opportunity to network and showcase their unique products, premium services, and innovative technologies.
This event was developed to help facilitate commerce between businesses in the cannabis industry. Retailers and cannabis brands showcase products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and accessories. Cannabis technology brands that provide industry-related financial services will also be present.
Paybotic is sponsoring this year's Wi-Fi at the event. To connect, attendees can use the following credentials. Username: PAYBOTIC and Password: PAYMENTS.
Paybotic Account Executives, Brian O' Conner and Bryan Marquina are excited to announce they will be attending this year's convention. Paybotic work in advanced technological solutions for payment processing. These financial solutions help cannabis businesses throughout the nation grow and succeed.
One major issue in the cannabis industry is the lack of financing and payment processing programs available. These legal barriers create difficulty for dispensaries to obtain services, record sales, process payments, and hinder the growth of many marijuana dispensaries.
Brian O' Connor and Bryan Marquina will be attending the convention to share Paybotic's advanced financial solutions and technologies with other businesses in the industry. O'Connor and Marquina fully believe in these solutions and deeply value client relationships. The two executives use a client-specific approach to meet the needs of each business and help customers by streamlining any inefficiencies that they are currently facing.
Paybotic offers clients an extensive list of financial solutions to meet their needs. Paybotic's Service List Includes:
- Cannabis Payment Processing
- Debit Processing
- eCheck/ACH
- Gift Card Programs
- Merchant Cash Advance
- Cannabis Banking
- Smart Safe Depository Banking
- Cannabis and Hemp Business Insurance
It is important for cannabis businesses to invest in financial solutions to ensure payments are taken safely, securely, and are recorded. These financial services are critical to an organization's future because of the harsh penalties that can potentially result if inaccuracies occur in transaction records.
These programs have allowed more licensed cannabis businesses throughout the country to utilize services not usually available. Paybotic is the one of the premiere providers for business loan alternatives, smart money storage, and payment processing.
Speak with one of the Account Executives at the Hall of Flowers convention. Custom-tailored programs are available. Paybotic Executives O' Connor or Marquina will be happy to share more information about these services. You can also learn more about these premier services on their website.
More About Paybotic
Paybotic is one of the largest payment processing solution providers for high-risk merchants in the United States. The company specializes in helping cannabis-related businesses process customer payments and maintain compliance amid evolving regulations.
As innovators in the FinTech space, products such as Paybotic's Debit Processing solution have been obvious solutions for the company to implement across the cannabis industry. The company actively works with a variety of sizes of businesses—from single store locations to multi-state operators and even publicly-traded companies.
Cannabis business owners or decision-makers with interest in one or several of Paybotic's full suite of industry payment processing services can call 844-420-4729 for more information. Those interested can also visit the Paybotic website to speak with a live agent.
Media Contact
Natella Nabieva, Paybotic, 866-999-4736, natella.nabieva@exults.com
SOURCE Paybotic