WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paybotic is honored to attend this year's New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) to be held in Boston, Massachusetts. Paybotic Executive Brian O'Connor will attend the convention on behalf of the nationwide payment processing firm. He will operate an exhibit at table 533 along the right side of the west room wall for each day of the event.
Since 2014, NECANN has served as a gathering of knowledge and resources for cannabis entrepreneurs and enthusiasts throughout the industry and New England area. The goal of the expo is to promote engaging, learning, and expanding the potential for cannabis market opportunities among business owners, investors, academics, legal activists, and medical/retail consumers.
As a regionally-targeted convention, NECANN's focus on the needs and potential of local cannabis markets make for a more effective expo than what national shows can provide. Paybotic is excited to show cannabis business owners and key decision makers operating in areas such as Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont how its payment processing services can help dispensaries flourish in a high-risk industry with dynamic demands.
The first two days of the conference will begin at 9 AM, with each featuring several workshops and seminars that run through 5 PM concerning various subjects around cannabis products and services, both commercial and recreational. The final day—beginning at 11 AM and concluding at 4 PM—will commence with a series of events that specifically target those in fields such as cultivation, processing, medical, technology, and other business applications with cannabis ties.
Vendors, guest speakers, and potential investors are encouraged to attend and participate at the 2021 New England Cannabis Convention. For more information about hosting an exhibit, obtaining a press pass, or becoming a sponsor of NECANN, please visit the event website.
About Paybotic
Paybotic is one of the largest payment processing solution providers for high-risk merchants in the United States. The company specializes in helping cannabis-related businesses process customer payments and maintain compliance amid evolving regulation.
As innovators in the FinTech space, products such as the Cashless ATM have been obvious solutions for Paybotic to implement across the cannabis industry. The company actively works with a variety of sizes of businesses—from single store locations to multi-state operators and even publicly-traded companies.
Cannabis business owners or decision makers with interest in one or several of Paybotic's full suite of industry payment processing services can call 844-420-4729 for more information. Those interested can also visit the Paybotic website to speak with a live agent.
