WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paybotic is proud to sponsor PBC Conference 2021 this September in Washington, DC; the top national conference focused on payments, banking, and compliance in the cannabis industry. Formerly known as the Avantpay Conference, this event includes a full two day agenda with networking opportunities and regular discussions on a variety of financial and regulatory topics that apply to cannabis-related businesses.
PBC Conference 2021 will have several seminars and speakers that address subjects concerning: cannabis investment, regulations, legislation, emerging technologies, tracking data, cybersecurity, insurance, and many others. Over 600 individuals, 150 organizations, and 75 keynote speakers will participate in this year's event.
Paybotic's founder and president (Max Miller), VP of Partner Relations (Mahlon James), and Strategy & Business Development Officer (Tom Wondra) will all attend the conference on behalf of the sponsoring company.
The first day of the conference on September 9th will feature two hours of networking in both the morning and afternoon. There will also be several exhibits open from 10 AM onwards and keynote speakers throughout the day, including appearances from US Representatives Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and Barbara Lee (D-CA). At 3:45 PM, the presentation of the inaugural PBC Awards will commence. The conference will be accepting submissions for nominations until August 20th.
The second and final day of the conference on September 10th will have lighter networking sessions in favor of exhibits running throughout the day and a wider array of panels discussing several topics. Seven of the nine scheduled roundtable sessions will feature at least three cannabis industry experts offering insight into one of the various financial subjects of the conference. The last day of operation will open at 8:30 AM and run through 4:30 PM in the afternoon—with lunch being served on both days.
Cannabis business professionals curious about attending PBC Conference 2021 can visit the event website to explore additional details surrounding speakers, award applications, and travel arrangements. The website also features full schedule information for each day of the agenda and a downloadable overview of the entire conference on the homepage.
About Paybotic
Paybotic is one of the largest payment processing solution providers for high-risk merchants in the United States. The company specializes in helping cannabis-related businesses process customer payments and maintain compliance amid evolving regulation.
As innovators in the FinTech space, products such as the Cashless ATM have been obvious solutions for Paybotic to implement across the cannabis industry. The company actively works with a variety of sizes of businesses—from single store locations to multi-state operators and even publicly-traded companies.
Cannabis business owners or decision makers with interest in one or several of Paybotic's full suite of industry payment processing services can call 844-420-4729 for more information. Those interested can also visit the Paybotic website to speak with a live agent.
