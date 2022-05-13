Paychex, the first payroll provider to be Nacha Certified, has earned its second two-year renewal.
HERNDON, Va., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the Nacha Certified program began in 2018, Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, was the first payroll provider to achieve Nacha certification. In 2020, it secured a two-year renewal, and today, Paychex has once again been approved as Nacha Certified through May 2024.
The Nacha Certified program helps Third-Party Senders in the ACH Network set themselves apart in today's competitive market. To become Nacha Certified, an organization must meet rigorous standards in areas including ACH Rules compliance and risk management, as well as demonstrate sound corporate governance. Upon being granted Nacha Certified status, a full review is required every two years.
"The commitment Paychex shows to sound ACH payment processing practices plays an important part in keeping today's modern ACH Network the secure payment system it is," said Michael Herd, Nacha Senior Vice President, ACH Network Administration.
"Paychex is proud to continue to hold this designation and industry-leading certification for processing ACH transactions," said Frank Fiorille, Vice President of Risk, Compliance, and Data Analytics at Paychex. "Recertification with Nacha gives our clients the added peace of mind knowing that the transfer of funds for both their business and their employees is secure and meets the highest standards in the industry."
About Nacha
Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 29 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.
