PayJunction was recently recognized by two leading business award programs for their contributions in customer service and business technology. The company was honored with a one Silver Stevie® Award and one Gold TITAN® Award for Customer Service, one Silver Stevie® Award for Payments Solution. and one Gold Stevie® Award for Application Programming Interface (API) Management Solution.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayJunction was recently recognized by two leading business award programs for their contributions in customer service and business technology in the financial services industry, continuing a successful multi-year run in the respective winners' circles. The company was honored with one Gold and two Silver Stevie® Awards across multiple categories in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® (ABA). They also earned a Gold TITAN® Award.
PayJunction's focus on continuous innovation and bringing a simplified approach to help developers integrate payment acceptance earned one Silver and one Gold Stevie Award in the Business Technology category. One for four enhancements to its cloud-based payment solution, and another for six key features added to its RESTful Application Programming Interface (API). Combined, these features help businesses get to market quickly, improve productivity, manage costs, mitigate fraud and protect sensitive card data.
More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in the ABA Stevie Awards, and over 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners. Judges' comments included "Great payment processing product!" and "Excellent work in the field of secure digital payment solutions in this era of everything cloud and contactless!"
PayJunction's award-winning customer service team has a strong reputation for putting people first and once again the department took home two awards representing the financial services industry: a Gold TITAN Award and a Silver Stevie Award. Representatives take pride in listening to every customer and following every issue through to full resolution. In 2021, the customer satisfaction score was 97.8%, and calls were answered in about 30 seconds on average. PayJunction averages a >90% approval rating from a dozen leading industry review companies focused on payments.
The judges appreciated PayJunction's focus on customers. One judge noted, "It's awesome to see an organization for whom there's such a natural 'meshing' between your core principles, your customers' needs, and your team's development."
"We're proud to once again be honored with awards that underscore our commitment to the success of our customers and partners," said Randy Modos, president, PayJunction. "We apply a data-driven approach to problem solving, and strive to make it simple to work with us."
More details about the awards and winners are available at StevieAwards.com/ABA and TheTitanAwards.com.
Media Contact
Ursula Librizzi, PayJunction, 1 8006010230, marketing@payjunction.com
SOURCE PayJunction