SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayJunction was honored as a winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Corporate Response category for The 19th Annual American Business Awards®. This was part of a special COVID-19 Response Category created to honor the contributions of individuals, groups, and organizations that have worked valiantly over the past months to keep us safe, healthy, employed, and informed. PayJunction also received a Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Team of the Year.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
PayJunction implemented a multi-pronged response to help businesses navigate changing customer interactions necessary to operate safely during the pandemic. These included:
- Technical enhancements like contactless payments and digital invoices that limit exposure between staff and customers.
- Communications outreach including a dedicated COVID resource page and educational content explaining best practices to ensure safe payments.
- An ethical approach to business practices that allowed customers to activate new software features to support contactless, telehealth or curbside models at no additional cost.
PayJunction's Customer Service team was instrumental in helping customers understand how to operate safely. Despite moving to a remote staffing model in March 2020, the team exceeded all performance metrics. Calls were answered in about a minute, and customer satisfaction scores remained an impressive 97.3%.
The judges appreciated PayJunction's focus on customers. As one stated: "I think it's companies like this that made the stay-at-home order survivable and made people feel safe when they had to venture out."
"PayJunction's policies of transparent pricing and month-to-month processing, backed by award-winning service, have always awarded us with a loyal customer base," said Randy Modos, President, PayJunction. "Our ethical and educational approach to helping customers navigate changes in 2020 further demonstrates our commitment to building long-term relationships with our customers in the communities they serve."
More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. PayJunction will be recognized at The American Business Awards virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 30. More details about the awards and winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About PayJunction
PayJunction, founded in 2000, has continually disrupted the payment processing industry with an approach that combines customer advocacy, transparent and ethical pricing, and environmental consciousness. PayJunction's cloud-based gateway and processing platform consolidates credit, debit and check transactions made in person, online, over the phone and on the go. Its technology helps businesses increase productivity, reduce costs and elevate the customer payment experience. PayJunction processes over $5 billion annually for US-based businesses. PayJunction's dedication to valuing long-term relationships over short-term profit has earned the company widespread recognition and awards from Stevie®, Glassdoor® and others.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
