LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paylani, an innovative PayTech company, has partnered with integrated payments and security leader, Bluefin, to provide Bluefin's PayConex™ gateway clients the convenience and efficiency of a universal account updater platform called CardSync.
CardSync provides qualified PCI DSS Level 1 Partners with a turnkey, scalable, automated, omnichannel consumable, universal account updater solution that is independent of any merchants' ISO, MSP, Acquiring Bank, or Processing Platform. CardSync works seamlessly with Visa Account Updater, Mastercard Account Billing Updater, Discover Global Network's Account Updater, and their respective participating Issuing Banks worldwide. CardSync also proudly serves Partners with American Express's Card Refresher.
Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. The company's PayConex payment gateway provides integrated and stand-alone face-to-face, mobile, unattended, MOTO and Ecommerce payment processing, backed by the highest level of security with PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization of PII, PHI, payment and ACH account data entered online. Additional features include 3D Secure (3DS) for Ecommerce payments, anti-fraud scoring, chargeback management, ACH verification, and QuickBooks integration. PayConex is provided directly through Bluefin or through an integration with Bluefin's Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).
"The pandemic required that consumers turn to online merchants to meet their needs, whether shopping, dining, or entertainment. As a result, subscription purchasing is here to stay, with the global growth expected to rise from $4B in 2021 to $7B by 2025," said Greg Cornwell, Chief Revenue Officer, Bluefin. "But without an automated way for merchants to perform card-on-file updates, they risk losing customers when credit and debit cards expire or are cancelled, or face calling merchants directly for updated card information. We are excited to partner with CardSync to bring Bluefin's merchants a completed automated, efficient and convenient account updater solution that will enhance customer satisfaction, maintaining recurring revenue streams and decrease costs."
CardSync was created to provide the industry with an automated universal card account updater program to work with all qualified merchants who require reliable and active card data whenever and wherever their business requires regardless of their merchant account relationship.
"Bluefin's level of excitement and commitment to replace a legacy account updater solution has been a testament to how much they understand and value the business needs of their merchants. Their appreciation of CardSync and our multi-year mission to deliver this extensive solution speaks to our combined values and industry experience," said William Kinney, Founder and CEO, Paylani LLC dba CardSync. "To my knowledge and by virtue of this partnership, Bluefin will be the first gateway to provide account updater service for their American Express merchants. It has been a refreshing honor to partner with Bluefin."
About CardSync
CardSync is an offering of Paylani, a payment technology company located in Las Vegas, Nevada, focused on providing innovative omnichannel solutions to the prominent technology providers in the payments industry. In addition to CardSync, Paylani has developed a cloudPOS solution for Android terminals as well as a robust mPOS app for iOS and Android. Both solutions are integrated to independent gateway providers as an omnichannel solution for their Resale Partners, ISVs, Payfacs, and sub merchants. Paylani's research and development ethos is to solve unique Payment Industry challenges and deliver scalable solutions to aligned partners desiring to improve or expand their omnichannel offering. To learn more about CardSync's Partner opportunities, visit https://www.cardsync.io
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. The company's product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government, and nonprofit industries. The company's 200 global partners serve 20,000 enterprise and software clients operating in 47 countries. For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com/.
Media Contact
