SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announces it has been recognized as one of G2's Best Software Companies in 2020. Known as "The People's Choice Awards" for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
"At Paylocity, our top priority is to partner with our clients to build the workplace they crave through innovative technology and unmatched customer service," said Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity. "We are incredibly grateful for our clients whose feedback allows us to be recognized in G2's awards program and more importantly, helps shape how we empower them and deliver on the promise of tomorrow today."
Tech companies on the list have proven their commitment and value based on hundreds, if not thousands of verified reviews. With over 57,844 software companies on G2, earning multiple spots on this list is no easy feat, and it is an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement of Paylocity's users. Specifically, Paylocity was ranked:
- #3 – Best Products for HR – Top 50
- #4 – Top 50 Products for Mid-Market– Top 50
- #6 – Highest Satisfaction Products – Top 100
- #9 – Best Software Products – Top 100
- #22 – Best Software Companies – Top 100
- #44 – Best Products for Finance – Top 50
"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."
G2 created the Best Software Award lists based on data from over 1 million authentic, verified customer reviews across 77,381 software products. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2019 - March 3, 2020 and each was vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy.
About Paylocity
Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.
