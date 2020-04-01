SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announces new product features and resources to help companies implement state and federal legislation, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) legislation.
The CARES Act was signed into law late Friday, March 27, and Paylocity immediately delivered new product functionality for companies to quickly and easily take advantage of key provisions the following Monday morning March 30. This includes the ability to capture clients' social security tax deferral options, as well as reporting functionality for the Paycheck Protection Program.
Paylocity also deployed new resources to educate organizations on legislative changes and help employers understand and select the right aspects of the new law for their business and their employees. The company launched training sessions on the new legislation in its learning management system (LMS), and hosted a webinar on the CARES Act with over 10,000 attendees. Paylocity will also host a separate webinar on Wednesday, April 1 to discuss the critical ways Paylocity's product suite is supporting the CARES Act and FFCRA – including the new ability to request time off from FFCA within the platform.
In addition to rapidly deploying new product features and resources to enable the federal stimulus package, Paylocity clients are taking full advantage of the company's product features to help keep their workforces engaged, connected and supported while working remotely. Client use of Community, the company's tool for improving and maintaining employee engagement and communication, has more than doubled over the past three weeks. Other products proving to be highly useful include Mobile, Learning Management System (LMS), and Surveys, all of which allow leaders to quickly deploy information to employees and keep them engaged.
"We've been using Paylocity's Community feature to communicate with staff almost on a daily basis," said Nicholas D, Director of HR, California Autism Center & Learning Group. "It started with daily updates from our leadership team about how we're preparing for COVID-19 as an organization. We continue to provide updates as new information comes out that affects our staff, patients and overall plans moving forward. It's been super easy and helpful during this unique time."
Paylocity also rolled out its Emergency Setup Dashboard to keep its clients' employees informed, productive and healthy during the pandemic. Clients can use the dashboard to ensure employees' contact information is updated for communications, share important policy changes about remote work in light of social distancing recommendations and set up direct deposit for payroll.
"During this unprecedented time, Paylocity remains committed to our mission of deeply caring for our clients and moving forward together, especially when the future of work and legislation is changing every day," said Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity. "In addition to providing COVID-19 facts and resources, communication templates and tips on using Paylocity's solutions during this time, we've also quickly enhanced our product suite to help our clients easily take action on the new laws."
Clients agree that Paylocity's mobilized response to the pandemic has exceeded their expectations. Emily Tietyen, Director of Human Resources at Anduzzi's Sports Club stated, "Paylocity has been an amazing partner during the COVID-19 situation. I've never experienced a more concise and helpful partnership from an HCM provider in my career. Paylocity's frequent communications, webinars, enhanced system access and service teams are making sure their clients are taken care of."
For more information on how Paylocity's solutions support HR and payroll professionals during COVID-19, please visit: https://www.paylocity.com/resources/covid-19/
