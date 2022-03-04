NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Payment as a Service Market is set to grow by USD 9.09 million from 2021 and 2026, and register a CAGR of 15.19%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Agilysys Inc., Aurus Inc., First American Payment Systems L.P., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Helcim Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Paysafe Ltd., Total System Services LLC, and VeriFone Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although the high adoption of contactless payment solutions, the high explosion of smartphones, and the high explosion of smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, however the lack of awareness for online payment in developing economies will be a major challenge for the payment as a service market during the forecast period. Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Payment as a Service Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application
    • Retail
    • Healthcare
    • Hospitality
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

Payment as a Service Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the payment as a service market in the Internet Services & Infrastructure industry includes:

  • Agilysys Inc.
  • Aurus Inc.
  • First American Payment Systems L.P. 
  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
  • Fiserv Inc.
  • Helcim Inc.
  • Ingenico Group SA
  • Paysafe Ltd.
  • Total System Services LLC
  • VeriFone Inc

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as the high adoption of contactless payment solutions are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the lack of awareness for online payment in developing economies may threaten the growth of the market.

Payment as a Service Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist payment as a service market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the payment as a service market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the payment as a service market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of payment as a service market vendor.

Payment As a Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.19%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 9.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.70

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

India, China, US, UK, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilysys Inc., Aurus Inc., First American Payment Systems L.P., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Helcim Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Paysafe Ltd., Total System Services LLC, and VeriFone Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                        

2. Market Landscape                          

              2.1 Market ecosystem            

                             Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                             Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

              2.2 Value Chain Analysis         

  • Research and development
  • Developers or manufacturers
  • Sales and distribution
  • End-users

3. Market Sizing                     

              3.1 Market definition

                             Exhibit 03:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

              3.2 Market segment analysis 

                             Exhibit 04:  Market segments

              3.3 Market size 2020 

              3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                             3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                             3.4.2   Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                             Exhibit 05:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million $)

                             Exhibit 06:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                        

              4.1 Five Forces Summary       

                             Exhibit 07:  Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

              4.2 Bargaining power of buyers          

                             Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of the buyer

              4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers      

                             Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the supplier

              4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                             Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

              4.5 Threat of substitutes        

                             Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

              4.6 Threat of rivalry  

                             Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

              4.7 Market condition

                             Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application       

  5.1 Market segments

                             Exhibit 14 :Application- Market share 2020-2025 (%)

              5.2 Comparison by Application            

                             Exhibit 15:  Comparison by  Application

              5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                             Exhibit 16:   Retail  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 17:   Retail  - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                             Exhibit 18:   Healthcare- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 19:   Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              5.5 Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                             Exhibit 20:  Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 21: Hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              5.6 Other sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                             Exhibit 22:  Other sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 23:  Other sports - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              5.7 Market opportunity by Application            

                             Exhibit 24:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape                       

                             Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                             Exhibit 25:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                   

              7.1 Geographic segmentation

                             Exhibit 26:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

              7.2 Geographic comparison  

                             Exhibit 27:  Geographic comparison

              7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025            

                             Exhibit 28:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 29:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025         

                             Exhibit 30:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 31:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                             Exhibit 32:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 33:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                             Exhibit 34:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 35:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                             Exhibit 36:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

                             Exhibit 37:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

              7.8 Key leading countries       

                             Exhibit 38:  Key leading countries

              7.9 Market opportunity by geography

                             Exhibit 39:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                 

              8.1 Market drivers     

                             8.1.1   High adoption of contactless payment solutions

                             8.1.2   High explosion of smartphones

                             8.1.3   Worldwide initiatives for the promotion of payments services

              8.2 Market challenges             

                             8.2.1   Lack of awareness for online payment in developing economies

                             8.2.2   Absence of global standards for cross-border payments

                             8.2.3   Lack of digital literacy in emerging economies and concerns regarding cyber attacks

                             Exhibit 40:  Impact of drivers and challenges

              8.3 Market trends     

                             8.3.1   Rise in mobile biometrics for payment

                             8.3.2   Rising need to provide better customer experience

                             8.3.3   Adoption of multi-factor authentication

9. Vendor Landscape                          

                             Exhibit 41:  Vendor landscape

              9.1 Landscape disruption       

                             Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption

                             Exhibit 43: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis              

              10.1 Vendors Covered            

                             Exhibit 44: Vendor Landscape

              10.2 Market positioning of vendors   

                             Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

              10.3 Agilysys Inc.       

                             Exhibit 46:  Agilysys Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 47:  Agilysys Inc. - Product and service

                             Exhibit 48:  Agilysys Inc. - Key offerings

              10.4 Aurus Inc.

                             Exhibit 49:  Aurus Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 50:  Aurus Inc. - Product and service

                             Exhibit 51:  Aurus Inc. - Key offerings

              10.5 First American Payment Systems L.P.      

                             Exhibit 52:  First American Payment Systems L.P. - Overview

                             Exhibit 53:  First American Payment Systems L.P. - Product and service

                             Exhibit 54:  First American Payment Systems L.P. - Key offerings

              10.6 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.            

                             Exhibit 55:  Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 56:  Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 57:  Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 58:  Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Segment focus

              10.7 Fiserv Inc.           

                             Exhibit 59:  Fiserv Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 60:  Fiserv Inc. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 61:  Fiserv Inc. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 62:  Fiserv Inc. - Segment focus

              10.8 Helcim Inc.         

                             Exhibit 63:  Helcim Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 64:  Helcim Inc. - Product and service

                             Exhibit 65:  Helcim Inc. - Key offerings

              10.9 Ingenico Group SA          

                             Exhibit 66:  Ingenico Group SA - Overview

                             Exhibit 67:  Ingenico Group SA - Business segments

                             Exhibit 68:  Ingenico Group SA - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 69:  Ingenico Group SA - Segment focus

              10.10 Paysafe Ltd.     

                             Exhibit 70:  Paysafe Ltd. - Overview

                             Exhibit 71:  Paysafe Ltd. - Business segments

                             Exhibit 72:  Paysafe Ltd. - Key offerings

                             Exhibit 73:  Paysafe Ltd. - Segment focus

              10.11 Total System Services LLC          

                             Exhibit 74:  Total System Services LLC - Overview

                             Exhibit 75:  Total System Services LLC - Product and service

                             Exhibit 76:  Total System Services LLC - Key offerings

              10.12 VeriFone Inc.   

                             Exhibit 77:  VeriFone Inc. - Overview

                             Exhibit 78:  VeriFone Inc. - Product and service

                             Exhibit 79:  VeriFone Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                          

              11.1 Scope of the report        

                             11.1.1 Market definition

                             11.1.2 Objectives

                             11.1.3 Notes and caveats

              11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$           

                             Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

              11.3 Research Methodology  

                             Exhibit 81: Research Methodology

                             Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                             Exhibit 83: Information sources

              11.4 List of abbreviations       

                             Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

