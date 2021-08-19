NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global payment gateways market size is expected to grow by USD 23.45 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.
The focus on high customer satisfaction, high adoption of contactless payment solutions, and increased use of m-commerce are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as privacy and security concerns, threats from open-source payment gateways, and high entry barriers may impede the growth.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/payment-gateways-market-industry-analysis
Payment Gateways Market: End-user
By end-user, the report is segmented into large enterprises, micro and small enterprises, mid-sized enterprises. The large enterprises' segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the generation of a large number of transactions. Companies operating in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BSFI), IT and manufacturing sectors are the major contributors in this segment. Furthermore, the demand for payment gateways is anticipated to surge from companies operating in the e-commerce, healthcare and life sciences, education, utilities and retail sectors during the forecast period.
Payment Gateways Market: Geographic Landscape
In terms of geography, 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period due to the high adoption of contactless payment solutions, particularly, in the US. In addition, governments of countries across North America have introduced stringent regulations to secure digital payment gateways while mandating the recertification of electronic payment systems used by merchants.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports:
E-commerce Payment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Third-Party Banking Software Market by Application, End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Companies Covered
- Amazon.com Inc.
- CCBill
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Global Payments Inc.
- Ingenico Group SA
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Square Inc.
- Stripe Inc.
- Visa Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Payment Gateways Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in payment gateways market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the payment gateways market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the payment gateways market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of payment gateways market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Micro and small enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mid-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- CCBill
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Global Payments Inc.
- Ingenico Group SA
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Square Inc.
- Stripe Inc.
- Visa Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payment-gateways-market-will-register-17-cagr-during-2020-2024-technavio-301358671.html
SOURCE Technavio