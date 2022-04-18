New research from Mercator Advisory Group examines the role of payment data and explores current trends in loyalty programs.
BOSTON, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's most recent report, How Payments Can Drive Better Loyalty and Rewards Programs, provides insight into the new technology driving increased personalization and better customer experiences with loyalty programs, and the important role that payment data can play.
Traditional loyalty programs were a source of data for merchants, enabling them to identify repeat customers and track shopping patterns by rewarding their repeat purchases. The digital environment now gives us an abundance of data that is captured in many ways and in many places, moving loyalty programs to become a use of data that provides a better understanding of customer behavior and more targeted rewards.
Strategic operating decisions that merchants make in key payments areas including orchestration, tokenization, and service provider selection will affect the ability of the marketing team to mine loyalty data from payments and has the potential to either enhance or detract from the effectiveness of the loyalty program.
"This is a highly relevant and impactful report," stated Don Apgar, Director of the Merchant Services and Acquiring practice at Mercator Advisory Group, and author of the report. "We are following this among a number of growing trends that are making payments a frictionless and invisible part of our everyday activities."
Highlights of this report include:
- Survey data on loyalty program participation by vertical market
- Factors affecting loyalty enrollment and participation
- In-depth discussion on the role of data in loyalty programs
- Current trends in loyalty programs
- Recommendations for merchants currently operating or considering launching a loyalty program
This report is 18 pages long and contains 7 exhibits.
Companies mentioned in this report: Experian, Facebook, Fiserv, Paytronix, Radius 8, Starbucks, Stuzo, Yotpo
Members of Mercator Advisory Group Merchant Services Service have access to this report as well as the upcoming research for the year ahead, presentations, analyst access and other membership benefits.
Please visit us online at http://www.mercatoradvisorygroup.com.
For more information and media inquiries, please call Mercator Advisory Group's main line: 1-781-419-1700 or send email to media@mercatoradvisorgroup.com.
For free industry news, opinions, research, company information, and more, visit us at http://www.PaymentsJournal.com.
Follow us on Twitter @ http://twitter.com/MercatorAdvisor.
About Mercator Advisory Group
Mercator Advisory Group, part of the Escalent family, is the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries. We deliver pragmatic and timely research and advice designed to help our clients uncover the most lucrative opportunities to maximize revenue growth and contain costs. Our clients range from the world's largest payment issuers, acquirers, processors, merchants and associations to leading technology providers and investors. Mercator Advisory Group is also the publisher of the online payments and banking news and information portal PaymentsJournal.com.
Media Contact
Karen Yetter, Mercator Advisory Group, 781-419-1700, kyetter@mercatoradvisorygroup.com
SOURCE Mercator Advisory Group