JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PaymentVision is pleased to announce that Nena De La Garza has joined PaymentVision as Senior Client Operations Manager. Nena brings over 19 years of experience in customer relationship management, customer service, and payment processing. Nena brings a wealth of experience from BillingTree and American Express that will optimize implementations and client services. The Client Operations Manager is responsible for ensuring an excellent customer experience for all PaymentVision clients by overseeing the day-to-day activities of the Client Support and Implementation teams.
When not creating customer delight, Nena enjoys fishing and playing with her dogs at the lake. She lives in Show Low, AZ with her daughter and son.
Nena will help lead the Operations team and continued growth of PaymentVision, offering innovative and optimized payment solutions.
Media Contact
Michelle Jeffers, PaymentVision, (240)361-1608, mjeffers@paymentvision.com
SOURCE PaymentVision