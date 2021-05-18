BOZEMAN, Mont., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payouts Network, the fintech services company leading the revolution in new and better payout capabilities, appoints experienced financial technology executive Sandra Blair to the newly created role of chief product officer.
Financial services are exploding, and the market is cluttered with different and disparate payout options. Payouts Network is simplifying disbursements and improving payout processes while adding greater speed, flexibility and control for clients and partners.
"We're bringing together industry veterans and fintech innovators to deliver the most powerful platform for managing payouts for customers, workers and suppliers," said Keith Smith, founder and CEO of Payouts Network. "Sandra is a perfect match in her knowledge and vision, and we couldn't be more excited."
Blair has an extensive track record of fintech product advancements, holding senior leadership roles including CIO, COO and CPO for companies such as FIS, Vanco Payment Solutions, Align FSC, and Vital Processing. Most recently she led the brand and services transformation of MerchantE, a financial technology platform that drives digital commerce and supports the money management needs of growing businesses.
"I feel like I can make a real difference in realizing Payouts Network's mission," Blair said. "They've built a great platform and together we are really well positioned to lead the market with our payout services."
Blair sits on the board of American Transaction Processors Coalition (ATPC) and is a member of the Technology Association of Georgia and Women in Payments (Wnet). She is also a frequent speaker and panelist on topics including emerging trends in fintech and diversity in the workplace. Blair was recently featured by Atlanta Trend.
About Payouts Network
Payouts Network is revolutionizing payouts. We give businesses more speed, flexibility, and control in how they securely pay their customers, workers, and suppliers. Anytime, Anywhere, Any Payment type, with our powerful, rules-based platform that is integrated with the world's leading global payments technology companies. Innovation doesn't start by accident. That's why we've assembled fintech visionaries and market leaders to deliver on our mission. Not tomorrow. Today.
Join our revolution: http://www.payoutsnetwork.com.
