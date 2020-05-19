SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has today rolled out the ability to use QR Codes to buy and sell goods in 28 markets around the globe. From farmers markets to selling secondhand goods - the rollout of the QR code functionality in the PayPal app allows customers to buy or sell in-person, safely and securely, and touch free.
"We know that in the current environment, buying and selling goods in a health-conscious, safe and secure way is front of mind for many people around the world. As the coronavirus pandemic has evolved, we have seen a surge in demand for digital payments to transition to include new and safe solutions for in-person environments and situations," said John Kunze, Senior Vice President of Branded Experiences, PayPal. "Our rollout of QR codes for buyers and sellers incorporates the safety, security and convenience of using PayPal in person and enables ongoing social distancing requirements and safety preferences for in-person commerce."
Additionally, to continue PayPal's efforts in assisting our customers during this difficult period, for a limited time, we are waiving our standard seller transaction fees incurred on sales conducted using a QR Code.
Safely buying and selling touch free - from the farmer's market to selling secondhand goods:
Using the QR code functionality in the PayPal app is a quick and safe way to complete a transaction in-person utilizing a PayPal wallet, eliminating the need to handle cash. For example, customers who are selling items in-person at a farmer's market can print a QR code, place it on their table and have their consumers simply scan, enter the amount they're paying and send money immediately. This allows the seller to minimize physical interactions with the customer, while also limiting the customer's interaction with checkout technology. There is no technology to touch or purchase – just aim a smartphone camera at a QR Code that is printed or present on another screen.
For a buyer looking to pay, customers can go to the PayPal app, click 'Send' and tap the QR code symbol in the top right-hand corner. The camera will open, and customers can scan a seller's QR code and follow the prompts to complete the transaction. Sellers can create a PayPal-generated QR code for by following the steps outlined here.
PayPal is rolling this functionality out to 28 markets around the globe including: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, United Kingdom, and United States.
About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 300 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.
