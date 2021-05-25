TINLEY PARK, Ill., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc has elevated its payment processing abilities with their latest launch, ConsumerChoice. ConsumerChoice is Payroc's consumer-driven processing program, a premium addition to their expansive portfolio. This product culminates the choice factor for the merchant and consumer – with the added ability to eliminate payment processing costs associated with all cards.
This launch is designed to enable merchants with full circle savings, featuring advanced payment terminal technology that displays dual pricing at checkout. Through clear dual-pricing, consumers make the choice on their payment method.
"We have refined a payment solution that offers merchants the potential of ultimate savings, a zero end-of-month statement," says SVP of Merchant Product, James Derby. "Through advanced smart terminal technology, Payroc is proud to offer even more flexibility and savings in payment processing through ConsumerChoice."
This processing program provides that the cost of payment acceptance agreed upon with the merchant, is built into the card pricing displayed on the payment terminal. Merchants may choose to pass some, or all the cost of card acceptance.
Payroc is excited to highlight this expansion and work with merchants to reinvent the next chapter of their business.
About Payroc
Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor and payment facilitation powerhouse processing $33 billion in annual charge volume in over 40 countries, for more than 100,000 merchants. The company offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global basis, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations.
Payroc, and certain of its other affiliate companies under Payroc WorldAccess LLC, are registered Visa third party processors, Mastercard third party servicers, registered independent sales organizations and merchant services providers (ISO/MSP), payment facilitators and/or encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), among others, and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.
