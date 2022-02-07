TINLEY PARK, Ill., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, ("Payroc"), a global payments leader, is excited to announce the launch of its new choice offering in a Card-Not-Present environment. This custom offering will be provided through Payroc's subsidiaries and will provide businesses of all kinds the choice to accept all Card and ACH payment types at no cost to their merchants.
"We're very excited to offer ConsumerChoice in an eCommerce environment, which is one of the fastest growing segments in the payments industry today." said Sam Ackley, Founder of ACHeck21® and current Managing Director of ACHeck21®. "This capability will be a differentiator for our sales channels and enhance our core offering to our merchant clients and partners."
ConsumerChoice is Payroc's consumer-driven processing program that provides the ability to eliminate any payment processing costs to the merchant, whether transacting in a card-present or Card-Not-Present environment.
"We are excited to enhance Payroc's ConsumerChoice program with some of the capabilities of ACHeck21® alongside our partners at FluidPay. Payroc and ACHeck21's unique platform will enable our sales distribution and ISV channels with a unified solution for Card and ACH payment processing. This includes all Card-Not-Present environments like invoicing, hosted payment pages, and eCommerce transactions." said Evan O'Brien, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Payroc
About Payroc
Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment facilitation powerhouse processing more than $40 billion in annual charge volume in over 40 countries, for more than 110,000 merchants. The company offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.
About ACHeck21
ACHeck21® is a technology platform built for purpose, that combines ACH (Automatic Clearing House) entry classes and Check21 along with ancillary services and features into a single hosted workflow. ACHeck21® and their FinTech Cloud® offers a fully integrated management console that puts you in control. ACHeck21 software is designed to improve efficiency and reduce complexity for any user, organization or business processing ACH, Checks or verifying account information from point of sale, the internet, mobile devices, laptops, desktops or scanners. To learn more, visit http://www.acheck21.com.
