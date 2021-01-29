TINLEY PARK, Ill., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc WorldAccess, LLC ("Payroc"), a leading merchant acquirer and global payment processing organization, announced today their partnership with illion Digital Tech Solutions, a global leader in customer engagement and bill payment solutions.
"We are very proud to be working with an industry leader like illion Digital Tech Solutions," said Jennifer Ritchie, VP, Partner & Client Success at Payroc. "Our innovative and integrated referral relationship will support card brand credit and debit payments for tokenized and recurring payments in emerging debt repayment and collections vertical markets offering cost effective solutions that give valued clients additional payment options."
illion Digital Tech Solutions has been revolutionizing the payments and collections industry for 30 years with a singular focus: delivering flexible, self-service digital payments and communications to financial services, government, telecoms and utilities organizations across the world. The primary value of the Payroc integration is to enable businesses in the financial and receivables sector to easily and securely accept and manage payments, while unifying payment data under one integrated platform. This strategic partnership meets the needs for any businesses by turning their one way digital notifications into a interactive payment vehicle without the need for human contact. Consumers will experience a personalized and frictionless payment journey in their preferred channel, at their own convenience 24/7, increasing their customer satisfaction which in turn increases the likelihood of a consumer repeating this month after month.
"We are very excited about our partnership with Payroc. Together we are now able to provide a fully integrated, state of art integrated Payments solution enabling our customers to process payments directly within illion's digital platform SWIPE," said Simon Howard, Director of business development for illion Digital Tech Solutions. "With our new partnership, businesses will be able to reduce their cost to serve and offer more flexible and frictionless payment options which in the current economic climate is important to help consumer's manage their finances."
About Payroc
Payroc is a high-growth, international merchant acquirer, payment facilitator, and processing powerhouse operating in 46 countries, and processing over $29 billion in annualized volume for more than 66,000 merchants. Payroc offers best-in-class sales enablement and merchant processing technology, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc WorldAccess, LLC, is a registered VISA third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank. Payroc is a registered independent sales organization (ISO/MSP) for Fifth Third and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Concord, California. NXGEN, one of Payroc's companies, is an Elavon payments partner and registered as an ISO/MSP of Elavon, Inc., Georgia, a wholly owned subsidiary of US Bank Minneapolis. The company's Canadian business companies are registered ISO/MSP of Wells and Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. For more information, please visit payroc.com.
About illion Digital Tech Solutions:
illion Digital Tech Solutions is a global leader in customer engagement and payment technology solutions for some of the world's largest utilities, telecommunications and financial services organizations. Founded in 1986 and with deep expertise in the areas of customer engagement, payments and collections, illion Digital Tech Solutions is headquartered in New Zealand and has offices across EMEA, Australasia, South Africa and North America. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of illion Australia Pty Ltd. illion Digital Tech Solutions helps organizations such as Vodafone, O2 and EDF Energy to improve overall customer satisfaction and increase revenues by making it easy for their customers to pay their bills promptly. For more information visit illiondts.com
